FORCE Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One FORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, FORCE has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FORCE has a total market cap of $224,500.00 and $24.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

