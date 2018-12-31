Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $96.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $96.49 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $90.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $355.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.47 million, with estimates ranging from $374.54 million to $474.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million.

FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of FORR opened at $44.11 on Monday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,007,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forrester Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

