Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) Receives €20.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.17 ($23.45).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORTUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of €18.94 ($22.02).

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

