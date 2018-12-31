Francesca’s (FRAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,020,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,648 shares.The stock last traded at $0.97 and had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRAN. TheStreet lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Francesca’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Francesca’s by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Francesca’s (FRAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/francescas-fran-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.