Franco Nevada (FNV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada had earlier lowered 2018 production guidance to 440,000-470,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO”) owing to reduced deliveries from Candelaria mine. However, this will be mitigated by the Oil & Gas portfolio’s performance, driven by acquisitions and higher oil prices. Franco-Nevada entered into a strategic relationship with Continental Resources, Inc. to acquire Oil & Gas mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma. The company is also investing heavily in Cobre Panama. Despite near-term uncertainty, it will be key growth driver for the company. Its estimates have gone up lately. The company also has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. Franco-Nevada has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE:FNV opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of -0.07. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 551,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,498,000 after buying an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

