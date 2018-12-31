Fred J. Fowler Acquires 2,500 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 2,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $699,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DCP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. 19,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 2.28. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,439,000 after purchasing an additional 465,876 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,323,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 218,541 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DCP Midstream from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

