FREE Coin (FREE) Trading Up 326.6% Over Last 7 Days

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 140.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $2,976.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. Over the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 326.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.02333669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00160518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00200835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027134 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,828,586,480,758 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

