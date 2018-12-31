Frontline Ltd (FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 38,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 241,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,208. The company has a market cap of $944.10 million, a P/E ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 0.81. Frontline has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

