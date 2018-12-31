Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 102,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 77,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Fura Gems in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$1.17 price target on the stock.

Get Fura Gems alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/fura-gems-fura-shares-down-6-7.html.

About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.