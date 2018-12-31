FuzzBalls (FUZZ) One Day Volume Tops $21.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, FuzzBalls has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $9,062.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzzBalls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00819445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzzBalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzzBalls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.