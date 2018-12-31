GeoPark (GPRK) & Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Critical Comparison

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 6.23% 23.94% 4.42% Eca Marcellus Trust I 80.55% 9.57% 9.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoPark and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.1%. GeoPark does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $330.12 million 2.50 -$24.22 million N/A N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.88 million 3.76 $5.73 million N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

