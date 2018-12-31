GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.77 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

