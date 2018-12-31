Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular exchanges including $31.10, $50.68, $7.59 and $11.91. Giant has a market capitalization of $615,995.00 and $6,503.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000245 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 3,162,028 coins and its circulating supply is 3,012,028 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.83, $18.98, $20.33, $33.89, $5.63, $11.91, $13.92, $10.42, $7.59, $24.71, $31.10 and $50.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.