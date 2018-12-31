Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $817,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,999.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-817000-stake-in-curtiss-wright-corp-cw.html.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.