Gnosis Price Hits $10.78 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $10.78 or 0.00288108 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Cryptopia, Liqui and Bitsane. Gnosis has a market cap of $11.90 million and $105,953.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.02272841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00162183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00201434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027296 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027145 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Mercatox, Bitsane, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Kraken, ABCC, Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.