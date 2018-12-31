GoHelpFund (HELP) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $113,399.00 and approximately $10,600.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.02285235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00162467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00204732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026708 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

