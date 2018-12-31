Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Position Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.75% of Gold Resource worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gold Resource by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 186,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 202.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 30.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 414,630 shares during the period.

GORO stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

