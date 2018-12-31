GoldBlocks Trading Down 15% This Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $57,076.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.02128718 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005803 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000724 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001653 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

