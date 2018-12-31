Golden Hope Mines (GNH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Golden Hope Mines Ltd (CVE:GNH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
About Golden Hope Mines (CVE:GNH)
Golden Hope Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit located in Southeastern Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.
