GPU Coin (GPU) Price Tops $0.0352 on Exchanges

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002751 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

