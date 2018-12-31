GrowMax Resources (GRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

GrowMax Resources Corp (CVE:GRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GrowMax Resources (CVE:GRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GrowMax Resources (CVE:GRO)

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

