Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) & Diana Shipping (DSX) Critical Contrast

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $130.70 million 0.24 $70.36 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $161.90 million 2.06 -$511.71 million ($0.79) -3.99

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 131.54% 0.41% 0.23% Diana Shipping -201.14% -0.13% -0.06%

Risk & Volatility

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo TMM SAB and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 2 1 0 2.33

Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Grupo TMM SAB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

