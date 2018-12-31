GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Blackline Inc (BL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,237 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackline by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 138,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackline alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of BL stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/gsa-capital-partners-llp-purchases-new-holdings-in-blackline-inc-bl.html.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.