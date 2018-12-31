Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GNTY opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.00 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

