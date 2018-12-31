Halcon Resources (HK) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HK. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Halcon Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial cut Halcon Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halcon Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

Shares of HK opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Halcon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Halcon Resources by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halcon Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halcon Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 658,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halcon Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,483,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halcon Resources by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.