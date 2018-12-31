Hamlin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,846 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.16.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $65,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

