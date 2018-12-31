Head to Head Analysis: Cass Information Systems (CASS) vs. WNS (WNS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. WNS does not pay a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 1 6 0 2.86

WNS has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.09%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.68% 13.43% 1.87% WNS 12.40% 23.67% 15.35%

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $135.30 million 5.70 $25.01 million N/A N/A WNS $758.00 million 2.75 $86.43 million $1.81 22.64

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.