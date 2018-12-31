Head to Head Analysis: COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) versus CafePress (PRSS)

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and CafePress’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 0.99 $436.82 million $0.76 22.99 CafePress $85.68 million 0.29 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CafePress.

Dividends

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CafePress does not pay a dividend. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A CafePress -11.17% -25.84% -20.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COLRUYT SA/ADR and CafePress, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of CafePress shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of CafePress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats CafePress on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

