Head-To-Head Analysis: Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) vs. CAE (CAE)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 6.14% -73.90% 6.10% CAE 11.83% 13.36% 5.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $48.09 million 0.10 $2.38 million N/A N/A CAE $2.21 billion 2.21 $270.72 million $0.87 21.09

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Environmental Tectonics and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 4 2 0 2.33

CAE has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.21%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Environmental Tectonics does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Environmental Tectonics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.