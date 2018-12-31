Head-To-Head Analysis: Installed Building Products (IBP) vs. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (SKHSY)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $1.13 billion 0.93 $41.14 million $1.19 28.20 SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $19.22 billion 0.53 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 0 7 4 0 2.36 SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Installed Building Products presently has a consensus price target of $50.10, suggesting a potential upside of 49.28%. Given Installed Building Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Installed Building Products is more favorable than SEKISUI HOUSE L/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and SEKISUI HOUSE L/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 3.82% 29.03% 7.68% SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 6.04% 11.21% 5.71%

Dividends

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Installed Building Products does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats SEKISUI HOUSE L/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial construction companies, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

