Head-To-Head Comparison: Funko (FNKO) vs. NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko 1.55% 10.69% 4.76% NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Funko does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $516.08 million 1.21 $3.72 million $0.30 42.97 NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.26 $1.26 billion $1.32 25.02

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Funko. NINTENDO LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Funko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Funko and NINTENDO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 0 2 5 0 2.71 NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Funko currently has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Funko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than NINTENDO LTD/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Funko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Funko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

