Head to Head Contrast: Her Imports (HHER) vs. CSG Systems International (CSGS)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Her Imports alerts:

This table compares Her Imports and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $16.06 million 0.51 $920,000.00 N/A N/A CSG Systems International $789.58 million 1.33 $61.36 million $2.02 15.62

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -15.43, indicating that its share price is 1,643% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Her Imports and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -28.46% -32.35% -29.15% CSG Systems International 7.23% 21.86% 8.31%

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Her Imports does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSG Systems International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Her Imports on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services. Its solutions also comprise customer communications management solutions, which process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; managed services; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The company also offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products, as well as licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products. CSG Systems International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Her Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Her Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.