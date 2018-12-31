Head-To-Head Contrast: Pulse Network (TPNI) versus Aware (AWRE)

Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Network has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pulse Network and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Network and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Network $2.33 million 0.06 -$1.39 million N/A N/A Aware $16.28 million 4.90 $1.28 million N/A N/A

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Network and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Aware 0.09% 0.69% 0.64%

Summary

Aware beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, biometric search and match products, software development kits, mobile biometrics, biometric identity duplicate detection, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

