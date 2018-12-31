Head to Head Contrast: Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU) versus BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND)

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.15 $1.18 million N/A N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.92 $38.10 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Hawaiian Orchards.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and BRASILAGRO COMP/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Royal Hawaiian Orchards does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Hawaiian Orchards 15.60% 3.73% 3.07% BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2650.56, meaning that its stock price is 265,156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Royal Hawaiian Orchards on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

