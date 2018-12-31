Head-To-Head Survey: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) vs. Inspyr Therapeutics (NSPX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $7.99 million 18.36 -$51.50 million ($1.10) -2.15 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Inspyr Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 265.68%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Inspyr Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,952.41% N/A -62.70% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

