Head-To-Head Survey: Campbell Soup (CPB) versus Nutrastar International (NUIN)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Nutrastar International (OTCMKTS:NUIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrastar International has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Nutrastar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 1.95% 53.81% 6.36% Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and Nutrastar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 9 5 2 0 1.56 Nutrastar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus price target of $39.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Nutrastar International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Campbell Soup and Nutrastar International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.16 $261.00 million $2.87 11.65 Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrastar International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nutrastar International does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell Soup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Nutrastar International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; and Snyder's-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips, and other snacking products in the United States and Europe. It also provides Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; Kelsen cookies worldwide; simple meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips; and refrigerated soups in the Unites States. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Nutrastar International

Nutrastar International Inc. engages in the production and supply of branded traditional Chinese medicine consumer products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Cordyceps Militaris, Organic and Specialty Food Products, and Functional Health Beverages. It primarily offers commercially cultivated Cordyceps Militaris, which is developed from wild strains of Cordyceps Militaris for use as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes functional health beverages; and sells organic and specialty food products consisting of rice, flour, silage corn, and other agricultural products. Further, it is involved in the wholesale of Cordyceps Militaris products; and investment and property holding business. The company markets its products directly to consumers in Jiangsu and Anhui cities through various distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Shuaiyi International New Resources Development Inc. and changed its name to Nutrastar International Inc. in January 2010. Nutrastar International Inc. is headquartered in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

