Head to Head Survey: Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) versus Dover Motorsports (DVD)

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.48 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.58 $8.42 million $0.10 20.20

Dover Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,213.73%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32% Dover Motorsports 23.47% 6.60% 4.96%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.