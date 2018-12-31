Head to Head Survey: ParkerVision (PRKR) vs. Commscope (COMM)

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) and Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Commscope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commscope $4.56 billion 0.69 $193.76 million $2.02 8.08

Commscope has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ParkerVision and Commscope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Commscope 0 8 6 0 2.43

Commscope has a consensus price target of $29.84, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Commscope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commscope is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commscope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Commscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A N/A Commscope 4.69% 23.68% 5.78%

Summary

Commscope beats ParkerVision on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

