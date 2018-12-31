Heico Corp (HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heico had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,311 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,312 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,731.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,678. Heico has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

