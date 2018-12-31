HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.40 ($59.77).

Several research firms have recently commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. equinet set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €34.80 ($40.47) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a fifty-two week high of €59.10 ($68.72).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

