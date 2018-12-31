Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) vs. Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

62.0% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Res has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $365.96 million 1.41 $28.12 million $0.68 32.88 Strategic Environmental & Energy Res $8.43 million 0.52 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Res.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Strategic Environmental & Energy Res 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Res.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 6.00% 7.76% 5.74% Strategic Environmental & Energy Res -63.05% N/A -135.10%

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Res on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated through 86 branches serving approximately 108,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.