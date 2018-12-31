Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The business’s revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.