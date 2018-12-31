Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. An expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. The company’s high-debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. R. F. Lafferty set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

HCLP stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

