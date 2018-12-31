HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 296.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 69,740 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,327,000 after purchasing an additional 308,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,197,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-increases-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.