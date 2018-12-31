Home Bancshares (HOMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.25 on Friday. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.