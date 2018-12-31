Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 129,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.