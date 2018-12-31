HTMLCOIN Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Fatbtc and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $15,848.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.02110325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00448048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010315 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00022111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007733 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

