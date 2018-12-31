Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.63. 675,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,936,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.16.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Huazhu Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Huazhu Group (HTHT) Stock Price Down 5.4%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/huazhu-group-htht-stock-price-down-5-4.html.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.