Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 27,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,420,000 after buying an additional 455,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.42. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

