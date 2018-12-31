Hurricane Energy (HUR) Trading Up 1.5%

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.48 ($0.53). Approximately 6,554,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.88 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 375,000 shares of Hurricane Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £153,750 ($200,901.61).

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

